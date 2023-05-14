Mocha begins to cross Bangladesh coast; advancing at a speed of 15-20kmph

Very severe cyclonic storm Mocha has made landfall on the coasts of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The Bangladesh Department of Meteorology (BMD) issued a report on Sunday morning confirming that the tip of the cyclone has started crossing the coast, bringing with it gusty winds and rain to the area.

The cyclone is advancing at a speed of 15-20kmph, with the main body expected to hit and cross the coastal areas between 12pm to 3pm.

Confirming the matter, Sushmita Barua, a meteorologist at BMD's Chattogram office, said, "The cyclone has begun to make landfall. We are experiencing adverse weather conditions."

Echoing the same, Meteorologist Harunor Rashid of BMD's Patenga office added that the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm has started in the coastal area.

BMD has also released a special bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm, over the northeast bay and adjoining area, has moved north-northeastwards over the same area (near lat 19.2°N, lon. 91.8°E) and was centred at 9am about 335 km south of Chattogram port, 250km south of Cox's Bazar port, 435 km south-southeast of Mongla port and 350km south-southeast of Payra port.

The storm is now crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast and is likely to move north-northeasterly direction and complete crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast near Sittwe (Myanmar) by this afternoon.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 195kmph rising to 215kmph in gusts/squalls.

The sea is to remain very high near the storm centre. Under the peripheral effect of very severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide.

Under the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 5-7 feet above normal astronomical tide.

However, Sushmita Barua noted that the tide's effect in the Bangladesh part would be at least 1-2 metres less compared to the impact in the Myanmar part.

Under the effect of cyclone Mocha, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy rainfall (289mm). Due to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram, added BMD.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Meanwhile, in response to the cyclone, residents of St Martin have taken shelter in hotels and shelters.

Hoshin Nazin, a union parishad member of Ward No 4 of the island, reported that the stormy winds and rains began after 7am this morning. "We are advising all to relocate to the cyclone centres for safety."