Mobile phones banned in Narail schools, colleges

Authorities have imposed a ban on mobile phones in all schools, colleges and madrasas in Narail.

Narail District Education Officer SM Syedur Rahman issued directives in this regard on 28 June, a copy of which was received by school authorities last Thursday (30 June).

A parents-teachers meeting in presence of the students will be held over the matter in every educational institution in the district after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays

The development comes days after the assault on Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in the district.

Education department officials will monitor the progress of implementing the directives while inspecting educational institutions, reads the notice.

Disciplinary actions will be taken against all concerned if a student is found carrying a mobile phone during the inspection, it added.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

They also set a motorcycle on fire barring government work in the area in the presence of local police.

Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands at the time of the assault in a video that circulated later in the day following a day-long protest and violence in Mirzapur United Degree College.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Swapan Kumar said he had approached a few teachers for help, but they played a silent role.

"When some students informed me about the incident in the morning, I called three teachers and discussed the matter with them. One of them was a member of the board of directors and the other was Akther Hossain Tinku, the president of the local Awami League unit.

"In case of anything untoward, I usually first inform these three teachers. I discussed the issue of informing the matter to the local police outpost, but they did not say anything and kept silent," he said.

Tinku denied this allegation saying he had agreed to go to the police and ensure the student who made the post was punished.

Before any action could be taken, locals, college-goers, and students of a nearby madrasa gathered on the school premises.

Swapan said at that point he called the chairman of the governing body of the college, a member of parliament, and others, but none came to his aid.

The crowd set fire to three motorcycles, including Swapan's.

Police later arrived and took the principal into custody. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of police, Swapan was still beaten by the crowd and was forced to put on the garland of shoes.