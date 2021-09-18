Mobile Phone Users Association demands inclusion of national helplines for digital security

The Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association today demanded that the national emergency service number 999 is used for the digital security of 11.36 crore internet users.

The association made their demand in a written statement, claiming that internet users are frequently subjected to cyber vulnerability. They requested the government to add the national emergency number in plans to ensure digital security, so that internet users can receive prompt assistance from law enforcement.

"While using the internet, citizens of digital Bangladesh are continually subjected to harassment and cyber risks. There is currently no call centre in place to provide instant assistance. The use of the internet is increasing day by day in the country. Some abusive internet users continue to carry out personal attacks, cyber bullying, false propaganda, private video promotion and anti-state activities through the internet," said Mohiuddin Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association.

"Different organisations, including the cybercrime unit of DB police, digital security agencies, BTRC, CID, police and other government organisations are working to provide security to the users but they have to face difficulties as there is no specific committee of those organisations to provide such security," said a statement released by the association.

"To get rid of such problems, we urge the government to incorporate national emergency service number 999 to provide digital security. Employees from the emergency call centres would listen to users ' problems and lead them to a specific organisation where they can receive suitable assistance," the association said.