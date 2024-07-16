Mobile internet reportedly disrupted in DU area amid quota protests

Mobile internet connections were reportedly disrupted in the Dhaka University area this evening amid clashes between quota protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League.

TBS correspondents on the spot are reporting that people are facing disruptions in their mobile internet connections.

Officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and various telecom operators did respond to requests for comments on the matter.

Earlier on the day, at least six people were killed and dozens were injured across the country as clashes took place during protests demanding quota reform in government jobs.