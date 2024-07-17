Mobile internet disrupted in DU area, parts of Dhaka face frequent power outages

Users complained of mobile internet connection disruptions in Dhaka, particularly around Dhaka University area throughout the day amid the ongoing anti-quota movement.

Power outages also affected several areas of Dhaka today (17 July).

Residents in Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, and Rampura areas reportedly experienced cuts ranging from one to four hours.

Residents in several areas noted that today's power cuts seemed more frequent or longer than what they have experienced in recent months.

TBS reporters covering the protests in the Dhaka University area reported massive disruption in mobile internet connections.

Connectivity reportedly improved if they moved to nearby areas like Poribagh and Nilkhet.

Additionally, many users complained that they faced problems accessing Facebook and Messenger using mobile internet.

However, broadband internet users have not reported similar issues.

Contacted, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's Commissioner Sheikh Reaz Ahmed said, "When too many people start using their phones from a particular area at the same time, the network capacity usually gets exhausted."

Meanwhile, Internet watchdog NetBlocks has recorded a restriction on Facebook usage in Bangladesh.

In a release, it said, "According to cybersecurity company Surfshark's Internet Shutdown Tracker, this is the country's first restriction since 2021."