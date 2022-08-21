Mobile courts to check artificial fertiliser crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Mobile courts to check artificial fertiliser crisis

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam on Sunday asked field-level agriculture officials across the country to conduct mobile courts on a regular basis to prevent irregularities in fertiliser trading.

"The country now has sufficient stock of fertilisers and there should not be any crisis of the item in the market," he said while virtually addressing a meeting on the overall fertiliser situation.  

He added that monitoring should be strengthened up to the union level to ensure that the dealers take their allotted fertiliser on time. "Some dealers are not following that, which is totally illegal. As a result, a fear of an artificial crisis appears."

The agriculture secretary also asked the officials to ensure the practice of fertiliser trade with cash memos at all levels. 

"Price list of fertiliser should be displayed in dealer and retailer shops. Officials must ensure the arrival of fertiliser at the dealers' warehouses on time."

He further added that the agriculture department will have to maintain communication with district and upazila administrations. "If any information or news of fertiliser sale at higher prices is reported, stern actions must be taken against the dealers concerned immediately."

Sayedul Islam emphasised keeping stakeholders up-to-date about fertiliser stocks so that they also can help prevent artificial fertiliser shortage. 

The agriculture secretary said the country now has a stock of 6.49 lakh tonnes of urea, 3.94 lakh tonnes of TSP, 7.36 lakh tonnes of DAP, and 2.73 lakh tonnes of MOP, as of 21 August 2022, which are more than enough to meet the demand of the next Aman season.

Top News

Fertiliser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

9h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

11h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

1h | Videos
Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

2h | Videos
Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

2h | Videos
Grenade splinters still haunts her

Grenade splinters still haunts her

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings