Mobile courts to check artificial fertiliser crisis

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam on Sunday asked field-level agriculture officials across the country to conduct mobile courts on a regular basis to prevent irregularities in fertiliser trading.

"The country now has sufficient stock of fertilisers and there should not be any crisis of the item in the market," he said while virtually addressing a meeting on the overall fertiliser situation.

He added that monitoring should be strengthened up to the union level to ensure that the dealers take their allotted fertiliser on time. "Some dealers are not following that, which is totally illegal. As a result, a fear of an artificial crisis appears."

The agriculture secretary also asked the officials to ensure the practice of fertiliser trade with cash memos at all levels.

"Price list of fertiliser should be displayed in dealer and retailer shops. Officials must ensure the arrival of fertiliser at the dealers' warehouses on time."

He further added that the agriculture department will have to maintain communication with district and upazila administrations. "If any information or news of fertiliser sale at higher prices is reported, stern actions must be taken against the dealers concerned immediately."

Sayedul Islam emphasised keeping stakeholders up-to-date about fertiliser stocks so that they also can help prevent artificial fertiliser shortage.

The agriculture secretary said the country now has a stock of 6.49 lakh tonnes of urea, 3.94 lakh tonnes of TSP, 7.36 lakh tonnes of DAP, and 2.73 lakh tonnes of MOP, as of 21 August 2022, which are more than enough to meet the demand of the next Aman season.