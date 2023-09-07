Mobile court asks to close companies for selling unauthorised tea brands

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board ordered the closure of Premio Agro and Consumer after finding evidence of operating a tea business with unauthorised brands and packages during a raid in the Akbarshah area of Chattogram city on Thursday (7 September). Photo: TBS

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board ordered the closure of Premio Agro and Consumer after finding evidence of operating a tea business with unauthorised brands and packages during a raid in the Akbarshah area of Chattogram city on Thursday.

The mobile court has also raided SS Traders and seized tea packages with the names of 12 companies, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Tea Board.

The court found evidence that Premio Agro and Consumer was selling tea under the brand names Calvin Black Tea and Calvin Special Tea without approval from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution and a blender license from the Bangladesh Tea Board.

Deputy Secretary of Bangladesh Tea Board and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin conducted the raids.

The owner of SS Traders said that he makes and supplies packages based on orders from various companies though he could not show any work order or valid documents to support his claim.

The court ordered the company to submit all valid documents to the tea board next Monday.

Regarding the raid, Mohammad Ruhul Amin said, "Some unscrupulous traders in various areas of Chattogram have been running businesses illegally for a long time without the license of the tea board. The operation of the mobile court will continue to stop these irregularities in the tea business.

Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib and Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan were also present on the occasion.