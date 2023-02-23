Mob torches bus after it kills 5 in Bogura

Five people were killed after a Dhaka-bound bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sujabad area of Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila.

Among the deceased, three were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Hazrat Ali, 35, Rabbani Badshah, 60, and Shahana Begum, 35.

"The accident occurred around 11:30am Thursday when a Dhaka-bound bus of Swadesh Travels hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway," said Shajahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Kader.

After the passengers got off the bus, agitated locals set the bus on fire. Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.