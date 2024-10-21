MJH Jabed appointed as Bangladesh's new ambassador, permanent representative to OIC

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:34 am

MJH Jabed appointed as Bangladesh's new ambassador, permanent representative to OIC

UNB
21 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:34 am
MJH Jabed appointed as Bangladesh&#039;s new ambassador, permanent representative to OIC

The government has appointed MJH Jabed, currently consul general in Milan, as the ambassador and permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an office order regarding his new appointment on Sunday.

The 57-OIC is largely made up of countries whose people are mainly followers of the Islamic religion. It was established in 1969.

Jabed assumed his duties at the Bangabhaban Consulate in Milan on 23 October 2021.

He has been with the Foreign Service of Bangladesh since May 2003.

From July 2019 to October 2021, he was the director general for South East Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.

He served the Secretariat of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Kathmandu, Nepal, as the Director for Agriculture and Rural Development from 2014-17.

Jabed worked extensively at the headquarters. He served the Multilateral Economic Affairs, International Organizations, Finance, and Law of the Sea Divisions as an Assistant Secretary/Senior Assistant Secretary.

He was also Director for Americas, South Asia, and South East Asia.

During 2010-14, he was posted at Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC and Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as a First Secretary (Political) and Counsellor (Political).

Jabed obtained his Bachelor's with honours and Master's degrees in International Relations from the University of Dhaka and a certificate course in trade policy and commercial diplomacy from Carleton University of Ottawa.

He did Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

OIC

