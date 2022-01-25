MJF demands exemplary punishment, policy legislation against domestic help abuse

The Foundation for the People (MJF) has demanded exemplary punishment for abusers and legislation of the policy "Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare".

The foundation has expressed deep concern over the persistence of violence and torture of domestic help, thereby, demanded punishment for those who are guilty of such acts, said a press release.

Additionally, MJF has been working with the government to formulate and execute the policy-2015 for the welfare of domestic help, notes the media release.

"The policy clearly states that domestic workers should be treated fairly, their salaries should be paid properly, they should not be tortured, physical and mental security should be provided, maintenance should be provided, leave and incentives should be provided," said MJF.

MJF has also noted that even if the perpetrators are caught, they are not receiving the punishment they deserve. They exercise power or find loopholes and find a way to escape the law.

The foundation shared the case of Farzana, a young domestic help, who is currently in a Suhrawardy hospital bed. "She is not the only victim of brutal torture."

"Housewife Samia Yusuf, who was arrested on charges of harassing Farzana, has already been granted bail," stated MJF.

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) reported that 112 domestic help, between January and December 2021, were killed after being raped. Of these, 57 are under 13 to 18, 24 are under 7 and 12, and 12 are under 6 years of age. Five children have died mysteriously. Besides these, numerous domestic help are victims of torture and assault.