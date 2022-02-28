MJF calls for ensuring exemplary punishment of child molesters 

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:58 pm

Representational Image. Illustration: TBS
Representational Image. Illustration: TBS

Expressing outrage about the alarming rise in child molestation, Manushser Jonno Foundation (MJF) and its partner organisations have called for ensuring exemplary punishment of child molesters. 

"In the past 10 days, from 19 February to 27 February, at least 14 children have been raped and gang-raped. The ages of these children were between 4 and 18," the MJF said in a press release on Monday.

Although most of the perpetrators have been arrested, their punishments remain uncertain, the organisation believes. 

In a recent study, the MJF looked at 25 rape cases that occurred between 2012 and 2016 and tried to find out the outcomes in these cases. 

In the cases, MJF found all 25 accused were granted bail within 15 days of their arrest. Of them, only three accused were taken to jail again, while two others continued in their predatory sexual aggression with the support of locally influential persons.

The MJF called on the authorities for effective measures to prevent such violent sexual abuse of children and to ensure justice through the proper implementation of existing laws. "Perpetrators must be punished."

It also urged parents and guardians to be vigilant in protecting their children from sexual harassment, both at home and outside the home. 

 

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) / Child Molestations / punishment

