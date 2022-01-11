Mizanur will live on forever for his fearless journalism

Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan was among the best individuals, a social intellectual, and a prudent, thoughtful personality in Bangladesh, said his colleagues, friends, and dignitaries, on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Tuesday.

The said Mizanur will live on forever in the hearts of people as a great hero for his honest and fearless journalism.

Mizanur Rahman Khan died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in the capital on 11 January last year. To commemorate the day, a memorial meeting, "We had a Mizanur Rahman Khan," was organised at the Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Salehuddin Ahmed who conducted the programme, said Mizanur Rahman Khan was a shining star and exemplary personality.

"When he asked me about something, he would ask for details. I would be surprised at the depth of his knowledge on the topic. So far I have not found any journalistic writing equal to his," said Salehuddin.

In his speech, former justice of the Appellate Division, Md Abdul Matin, said " When he was talking to me in court 13 days before his death, Mizanur told me, "Sir, I do not want to be in journalism anymore. If I had learned any other skill, I would have given up journalism because I cannot write what I have seen and learned. I am scared."

"I do not think he wanted to live much longer. Maybe that is why he left us too soon," the former justice said.

Former justice Mazdar Hossain said, even though Mizanur was not a person of the law, the Supreme Court Bar Association arranged his funeral on the court premises for his write-ups on the law.

Asif Nazrul, a law professor at Dhaka University, said Mizan was a great man, an honest, fearless and courageous journalist. None can replace him in this country.

Journalist and columnist Farooq Wasif said Mizanur Rahman Khan was a social intellectual and a thoughtful and prudent man. For his colourful career, he will remain a great hero of journalism in this country.

Regarding Mizanur's contribution to human rights, Nur Khan Liton, a human rights activist, said he was always concerned about human rights and always vocal about disappearances, murders, and abductions, in his writings.

Calling Mizanur a source of inspiration, environmental human rights activist Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "Mizan bhai was an intellectual, journalist, and activist, all at the same time because he had all the qualities. His work and writings have strengthened activists like us."

Actor Ilyas Kanchan recalled Mizanur Rahman's wholehearted support for the road safety movement and said he helped them go a long way by presenting road safety laws in an easy to understand manner.

"If he were alive we could go a long way," he added.

Ilias Khan, general secretary of the National Press Club, said no other journalist of the National Press Club has ever been so loved. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation.

Mizanur Rahman Khan's wife, son Sadman Hossain, and younger brother, journalist Mashiur Rahman Khan, were also present at the memorial meeting presided over by Humanity Foundation Chairman, Advocate Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman.