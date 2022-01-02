Mitu murder: PBI wants to show Babul Akter arrested in his own case

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has filed a petition to show Babul Akter arrested in the case filed by the former superintendent of police in the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Investigating officer PBI Inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk filed the petition with Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday. The court has fixed 9 January for hearing the petition.

"We have already found evidence of Babul Akter's involvement with his wife's murder. Therefore, according to the rules, a petition has been submitted to the court to show him arrested in the case," inspector Abu Zafar told The Business Standard.

Babul Akter is now is jail in the murder case filed by his father-in-law over the sensational murder.

Mitu, the wife of former police superintendent Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram while on her way to pick up her son from school on 5 June 2016.

Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.

Babul, initially a plaintiff in the Mitu murder case, turned into the prime accused in a cruel twist of irony. The final report for that case was submitted and then Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a new case against Babul.

The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this caused a rift in the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Mitu informed her parents about the mental and physical torture she endured during the family feuds after finding out about her husband's alleged affair.

On the night of 24 June 2016, Babul was interrogated for about 15 hours at the Dhaka Detective Police Office. On 7 September the same year, the home ministry fired him.

The detective police had been investigating the case from the beginning. However, after nearly three years of investigation produced no results, the court ordered the PBI to investigate the case in January 2020.