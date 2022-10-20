Mitu murder: PBI files case against 4 including Babul Akter and YouTuber Elias

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 11:22 am

A case has been filed against four people including former police superintendent Babul Akter and expatriate journalist/YouTuber Elias for spreading "false and febricated information" about the murder of Babul's wife Mahmuda Akhter Mitu.

Superintendent of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) under Chattogram Metropolitan Police Naima Sultana filed the case under the Digital Security Act and the Special Powers Act at Khulshi police station of the city on Monday night.

Apart from Babul Akter and Elias, the other two defendants in the case are Babul Akter's brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu and their father Md Abdul Ayadud Mia, confirmed Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi police station.

The case statement reads that Babul Akter and the other accused are conspiring to divert the investigation of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu's murder case.

As a part of this, Elias Hossain is promoting a documentary video on Facebook and YouTube with the title "Wife killed, husband jailed, murderer gets responsibility of investigation" with false and baseless information. Through the statement in the video, there is an attempt to damage the image of the state and its friendly relation with India, reads the statement.

PBI chief files case against ex-top cop Babul Akhter

Previously, on 27 September, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar also filed a similar case against Babul Akter, his father, brother and journalist Elias.

Earlier, on 8 September, Babul Akter filed a case against PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder and six police officers alleging torture in PBI custody to extract confession.

On 11 September, Babul applied to the same court for security in Feni prison.

On 25 September, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court dismissed Babul Akter's case.

On 5 June 2016, Mahmuda Akter Mitu was knifed and shot dead in Chattogram metropolis while she was taking her son to school. Subsequently, Babul filed a murder case.

The PBI recently submitted the charge sheet against seven people including Babul in Mitu murder case as a dramatic turnaround from plaintiff to prime accused happened.

