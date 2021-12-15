Mitu murder case gets new investigation officer

The murder case of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, wife of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter, has been assigned a new investigation officer.

Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruq, an inspector of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), was given the charge on Wednesday (15 December), reports the Prothom Alo.

Earlier, Mohiuddin Selim, an inspector of the same organisation, took charge of the case on 22 November. Following Selim's promotion, Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruq was given the responsibility of the case

Santosh Kumar Chakma, an inspector of the same agency, had been investigating the case from the beginning. Last month, he was transferred from the PBI to the city police.

On 5 June, 2016, Mahmuda Khanam Mitu was killed at the GEC junction area of Chattogram while walking her son to his school bus.

Her husband Babul Akhter filed a case with the Panchlaish police station. Following the investigation, the PBI gave its final report in the case on 12 May of this year. On that day, Mahmudar's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a case with the Panchlaish Police Station accusing eight people including Babul.

The PBI is currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the PBI gave its final report in the case filed by Babul in May last year. The court also directed the PBI to investigate the case filed by Babul. The PBI is now in charge of investigating two cases filed by Babul's father-in-law and Babul.