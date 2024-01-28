Mitsubishi keen to cooperate in setting up fertiliser factory in Bhola
Renowned Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has expressed interest to set up fertiliser factory in Bhola as like Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser factory.
A delegation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, led by Project Manager of the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Project Yuichi Sayama, today expressed their interest during a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the secretariat, said a press release.
"We have a plan to set up another fertiliser factory in Bhola as like Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser factory. The annual production capacity of the factory is likely to be 5 lakh metric tonnes," said the minister.
The government is conducting feasibility study for setting up the fertiliser factory, he added.
The Mitsubishi delegation presented the latest status of the Ghorashal-Polash Fertiliser Factory to the industry minister today. They expressed hope that they will officially handover the fertiliser factory to the government by the end of February.