Mitsubishi keen to cooperate in setting up fertiliser factory in Bhola

A delegation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries held a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: BSS
A delegation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries held a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: BSS

Renowned Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has expressed interest to set up fertiliser factory in Bhola as like Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser factory. 

A delegation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, led by Project Manager of the Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Project Yuichi Sayama, today expressed their interest during a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the secretariat, said a press release.

"We have a plan to set up another fertiliser factory in Bhola as like Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser factory. The annual production capacity of the factory is likely to be 5 lakh metric tonnes," said the minister. 

The government is conducting feasibility study for setting up the fertiliser factory, he added.

The Mitsubishi delegation presented the latest status of the Ghorashal-Polash Fertiliser Factory to the industry minister today. They expressed hope that they will officially handover the fertiliser factory to the government by the end of February. 
 

