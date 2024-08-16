Mithu couldn’t keep his promise to his daughter, killed in police firing

Bangladesh

Mithu's daughter, Mahabi Sharif Zara, is left devastated by the loss of her father. His elderly mother also continues to mourn the loss of her only son.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Muhammad Sharif Mithu was shot and killed by police during the anti-discrimination student protest on 19 July, just after speaking to his daughter on the phone, promising to return home after prayer. He was struck in the chest by a bullet.

Mithu's daughter, Mahabi Sharif Zara, is left devastated by the loss of her father. His elderly mother also continues to mourn the loss of her only son.

Mithu married Rohedun Sejba Eva in 2006. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Mahabi Sharif Zara, who became the center of Mithu's world. 

In 2015, to support his family financially, Mithu opened a boutique shop in Dhaka's Banasree, where his wife also worked after leaving her job at a private bank.

On the afternoon of 19 July, Mithu left home for Jummah prayers at a mosque in Banasree. His daughter called him when he was getting late, and Mithu assured her he would be home soon. However, he never made it back. Shortly after, the family was informed that Mithu had been killed during the protest. His body was later found at a hospital and was buried that same night in Faridpur.

Mithu's wife, Rohedun Sejba Eva, now lives with their six-year-old daughter in Naogaon. 

"My daughter studies in second grade at Ideal School and College's Banasree branch. I used to work at a private bank but had to leave my job in December 2021 due to illness. Mithu always prioritised our daughter's upbringing," she said, adding, "I request the government to ensure my daughter's rights are protected, not out of charity, but as her rightful due."

Mithu's mother, Hanufa Alam lamented, "Mithu was my only child. My world revolved around him. His death has plunged my life into darkness. I urge the government to take care of our family in this difficult time."

