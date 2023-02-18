Mithamain cantonment in Kishoreganj to be inaugurated 28 Feb

UNB
18 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 11:02 am

President Abdul Hamid visited the Mithamain cantonment in Kishoreganj on Friday, 17 February, 2023. Photo: Collected
President Abdul Hamid visited the Mithamain cantonment in Kishoreganj on Friday, 17 February, 2023. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the Mithamoin cantonment of Kishoreganj on February 28. 

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB that President Hamid visited Mithamain cantonment area on Friday (February 17) afternoon.

Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Department Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman welcomed the president. At that time, the president was also informed about the current condition of the cantonment.

Local MP Rezwan Ahmed Tawfiq, Md Afzal Hossain, Secretary of the President's Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Press Secretary Joynal Abedin were present at the time.

Earlier, President Hamid offered doa at the graves of his parents and other family members at their family graveyard in Karimganj village of Mithamin upazila in the district this afternoon.

In the munajat, a special doa was offered there, seeking for the eternal peace of the departed souls of his parents and relatives.

Local lawmaker and President's eldest son Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, Md Afzal Hossain, MP, President's younger brother Principal Md Abdul Haque and Bangabhaban officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

