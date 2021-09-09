MIST student drowns in Sunamganj’s Niladri lake

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 11:10 pm

File photo of Rakib Ahmed Sayem
File photo of Rakib Ahmed Sayem

A student of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) drowned in Niladri Lake in Sunamganj's Tahirpur on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Ahmed Sayem, 21, son of Farhad Ahmed of Dhaka's Kazipara area. Sayem was a second year student of Nuclear Science at MIST.

A group of 18 youths went to visit Tanguar haor and adjacent areas in the morning. 

They hired a boat and visited Tanguar haor first. Later, they went for swimming in Niladri Lake around 4pm and Sayem went missing at that time. His body was found at 6pm after two hours of frantic search with fishing nets.

Doctors at Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex pronounced Sayem dead when his body was taken to the hospital.    

His body will be brought to Dhaka on Friday morning, members of his family told TBS.

