MIST holds workshop on cyber security in financial sector

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A workshop, 'Roadmap to cyber security in financial sector: Industry-academia collaboration', was recently held at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

The cyber security wing of the newly established Centre for Advanced Computing and Research at MIST organised the workshop. 

Major General Md Wahid-uz-Zaman, MIST commandant, was chief guest at the programme, said a press release. 

Mohammad Ishaq Mia, director and system manager of the Information System Development and Support Department of  Bangladesh Bank, was present on the occasion as a special guest.

The workshop was held in two sessions. SM Tofail Ahmed, system analyst (joint director), Bangladesh Bank, delivered the first keynote speech, "Information Security Policies and Guidelines: Enhancing Security in the Financial Sector."

Md Mushfiqur Rahman, chief information security officer, First Security Islami Bank Ltd, gave the second keynote speech on "Design, Implementation and Maintenance of Defensive Information Technology Architecture in Financial Sector."

Besides MIST faculty, the workshop was attended by over 25 managing directors, chief technology officers, chief information security officers, and representatives of various banks and the information or cyber security departments of  fintech companies.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme of the Department of Information and Communication Technology, and MIST.

With Major General Md Wahid-uz-Zaman present, Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director (joint secretary) and Colonel Mohammad Romio Nowrin Khan, PSC, signed the MoU on behalf of MIST.

Signing this MoU, MIST will provide technical support to the a2i programme on post-prototyping activities of various innovative projects such as technical testing and clinical trials.

