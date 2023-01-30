Missions asked to inform about anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has urged the Bangladesh missions to inform about the actions taken to deter the false propaganda spread against Bangladesh in their host countries.

At a meeting on Monday, the committee also recommended a regular exchange of views to improve the country's relations with several important countries including the United States and China.

Recently, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen directed all Bangladeshi envoys abroad to respond spontaneously against all sorts of anti-Bangladesh propaganda.

The government has also formed a coordination committee with the home and law ministries led by the foreign ministry to deal with anti-government propaganda at home and abroad.

The standing committee meeting also discussed the programmes undertaken in "economic diplomacy" to overcome the economic turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The issues of Bangladeshi expatriates' difficulties in obtaining passports in various countries and the action plan of the newly appointed ambassador of Bangladesh in Turkey were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

Participants at the meeting recommended issuing a letter from the foreign ministry to the Border Guard Bangladesh to take action so that no more Rohingyas can enter Bangladesh in future.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Nurul Islam Nahid, Md Abdul Majeed Khan, Nabeel Ahmed and Nizam Uddin Jalil (John) participated at the meeting chaired by Muhammad Faruk Khan.

Senior officials of the foreign ministry and the senior officials concerned of the secretariat of the parliament were also present in the meeting.