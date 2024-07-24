Missions abroad asked to check rumours on Bangladesh situation: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
24 July, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 10:24 am

Related News

Missions abroad asked to check rumours on Bangladesh situation: Hasan

BSS
24 July, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 10:24 am
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

The foreign ministry has directed all Bangladeshi missions abroad to combat rumours being spread regarding the current situation in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

"Different kinds of rumours have been spreading abroad . . . which is unexpected. We have directed all our missions to inform the expatriate Bangladesh community about the actual scenario of Bangladesh with facts," he told reporters at the ministry.

The foreign minister said he had already briefed foreign diplomats about the situation in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country while his ministry will organise a tour for foreign diplomats today to the spots which were vandalised, including the state-owned service providing establishments which were torched.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan said he informed the diplomats that anti-liberation and anti-state elements and religious extremists, including the BNP and Jamaat, took advantage of the situation by infiltrating the student movement and turning it violent.

Without any instigation, he said, the terrorists group of the BNP-Jamaat torched and vandalised important government establishments, including key-point installations like national data centre, national television, metro-rail, elevated expressway and burnt hundreds of public and private vehicles.

Hasan said the situation has already been improved by the intervention of the law enforcing agencies and the condition will return to normalcy within one or two days.

Replying to a question regarding security of the foreign diplomats, Hasan said, no such situation is created in Bangladesh that foreigners would think of leaving the country.

Responding to another query whether there was involvement of any international quarter behind such destruction, Hasan said, as the foreign minister, he could not make any comment on such matters without verification.

However, he said, BNP and Jamaat have terrorist characteristics while they have connections with international terrorist groups.

Regarding the allegation against Al Jazeera television to broadcast misinformation over the Bangladesh situation, the minister said he asked the Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar to inform the Al Jazeera headquarters in Doha that its Dhaka office has been making false and fabricated news on the Bangladesh situation.

The foreign minister also criticised Dr Yunus for his statement that was published in today's newspaper saying that in his write-up the Nobel laureate did not mention anything about the targeted attacks which were committed against the state.

Rather, Hasan said, Dr Yunus called upon the foreigners to interfere in Bangladesh's internal matters. "It is very unfortunate, such a statement from a Nobel laureate," he said.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / mission / rumours

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos