Missing woman vice chairman candidate found in Dhaka

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:34 pm

Preeti Khandaker. Photo: Courtesy
Preeti Khandaker. Photo: Courtesy

Preeti Khandaker, a vice chairman candidate in the upcoming Bijoynagar upazila parishad election in Brahmanbaria, has been rescued by police in Narayanganj's Kanchpur area after being reported missing for two days. 

Khandaker, 35, went missing on Tuesday (28 May) while campaigning in Harashpur union. 

Her husband, Masud Khandaker, reported her disappearance to Bijoynagar police on Wednesday (29 May). 

Bijoynagar police station Officer-in-Charge Asadul Islam said, "We rescued her from the Kanchpur area today (30 May) morning. She is being brought back to Bijoynagar. The circumstances of her disappearance and how she reached Kanchpur remain unclear and will be investigated further." 

The Bijoynagar upazila parishad election is scheduled for 5 June. 

Preeti has been contesting for the vice chairman post under the "lotus" symbol. Three other women candidates are also competing for the post.

 

bangladdesh / Upazila Parishad Elections / missing

