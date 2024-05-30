Missing woman vice chairman candidate found in Dhaka

Preeti Khandaker, a vice chairman candidate in the upcoming Bijoynagar upazila parishad election in Brahmanbaria, has been rescued by police in Narayanganj's Kanchpur area after being reported missing for two days.

Khandaker, 35, went missing on Tuesday (28 May) while campaigning in Harashpur union.

Her husband, Masud Khandaker, reported her disappearance to Bijoynagar police on Wednesday (29 May).

Bijoynagar police station Officer-in-Charge Asadul Islam said, "We rescued her from the Kanchpur area today (30 May) morning. She is being brought back to Bijoynagar. The circumstances of her disappearance and how she reached Kanchpur remain unclear and will be investigated further."

The Bijoynagar upazila parishad election is scheduled for 5 June.

Preeti has been contesting for the vice chairman post under the "lotus" symbol. Three other women candidates are also competing for the post.