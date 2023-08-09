Missing man's body recovered after 32 hours in Ctg

Bangladesh

UNB
09 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 06:45 pm

Missing man&#039;s body recovered after 32 hours in Ctg

The body of a man who went missing on Monday after his boat capsized in the floodwater in Chattogram's Raozan upazila has been recovered.

The deceased was identified as Shahed Hossain Babu, 37, of Urkirchar area of Raozan upazila. He was a farmer and fish cultivator by profession.

His body was found floating in Chhayarchar area of the Halda River on Wednesday morning, 32 hours after he went missing.

Sub-inspector Mahfuzul Hasan, in-charge of Halda outpost of River Police, said, "Locals recovered the body a few kilometers away from the place he had gone missing. His body was handed over to the family."

Earlier on Monday night, Shahed's cattle farm in Urkirchar village was submerged due to heavy rains.

Some of the cows of his farm were washed away in a nearby canal. After rescuing the cows, when Shahed along with three others were returning by boat in the evening the boat capsized. The other three managed to swim ashore but Shahed was swept away by floodwater as he did not know how to swim.

