Missing college student found dead in Sherpur

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The body of college student Suman Mia, who went missing on 4 November, was recovered after digging earth in Sajobkhila area under Sherpur Sadar upazila, said police today (12 November) morning.

The body was recovered from a yard of a policeman's house after some digging yesterday, said Superintendent of district Police Md Aminul Islam.

He said they have so far arrested three people in this connection and would produce them before a court today.

The arrestees are Nazrul Islam, a resident of Bagrakosa area of the Sherpur city, her daughter Anni Aktar, 19, and the policeman's son Rabin Mia, 20.

The deceased Suman was the son of farmer Md Nazrul Islam of Kosba Barakpara area the Sadar upazila and intermediate first year student of Sherpur Government College.

According to the case deposition, Anni Aktar, a classmate of the victim, sought to start an affair with Suman who rejected it a few days back.

On 4 November, Anni along with two to three youths abducted Suman on his way home from the college in Bagrakosa Kazibari Pukurpar, according to the case.

Later, Suman's father filed a general diary with the Sadar police station.

With the help of technology and intelligence, the law enforcers found involvement of the three in the abduction and arrested them, said the SP.

During the primary interrogation, the arrestees admitted the kidnapping and the body was recovered from the yard upon their statements, the police super said.

Aminul Islam informed that they detected Suman's last location in Mymensingh on Sunday and since then his mobile phone was found switched off.

Sadar police station's Officer-in-Charge Md Jubaidul Alam said the body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Locals said there was a relationship between Suman and Anni. The relationship started deteriorating when Anni's family set her marriage with another man recently.

