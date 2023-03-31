Missing Chinese engineer's body recovered from sea

The Coast Guard has recovered the body of the missing Chinese engineer who fell into the sea from a vessel at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port.

Zhang Mingyan, 41, was located dead in the Anandabazar Canal in Madhyam Halishahar on Friday (31 March) morning, according to Coast Guard Eastern Operations Officer Russell Mia.

Quoting the local agent of the ship, he said the body has been kept in a morgue and will be sent to his home country after completing all the necessary procedures.

On Tuesday (28 March) afternoon, Chinese mother vessel 'Kang Huan-1' was stationed at Chattogram's Bhatiari coast in the Bay of Bengal. While 12 Chinese sailors were descending into the sea from the ship in a lifeboat, the lifeboat fell into the sea and capsized about 200 yards away from Alpha Anchorage.

On information, a Coast Guard patrol vessel in the eastern region rescued the Chinese sailors and after providing first aid sent them back safely to the mother vessel.

However, the ship's Chief Engineer Zhang Mingyan went missing.