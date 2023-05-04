Missing child's body recovered after 5 days in port city

Chattogram city police found the dead body of Rahim, 11, on Thursday five days after the child was abducted. Rahim was a student of class five in the port city's Chandgaon area.

Police arrested criminal mastermind and Rahim's neighbour Azam Khan on Wednesday and recovered Rahim's body based on the information provided by the kidnapper.

According to Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in-charge Khairul Islam, an Azam Khan-led group kidnapped Rahim on 29 April before killing and buying the minor on the same day at an under-construction building in Chandgaon. Rahim's father Selim Uddin filed a general diary for missing person on 29 April prompting police to investigate the incident.

Police have arrested two suspects – Azam Khan and Hridoy – and sent them to court under a newly-lodged murder case for allegedly collaborating to kill Rahim for Tk50,000 ransom. Officers dug up Rahim's body after Wednesday midnight and it has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.