Missing child's body recovered after 5 days in port city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 08:38 pm

Related News

Missing child's body recovered after 5 days in port city

Criminal mastermind sent to court

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 08:38 pm
Missing child&#039;s body recovered after 5 days in port city

Chattogram city police found the dead body of Rahim, 11, on Thursday five days after the child was abducted. Rahim was a student of class five in the port city's Chandgaon area.

Police arrested criminal mastermind and Rahim's neighbour Azam Khan on Wednesday and recovered Rahim's body based on the information provided by the kidnapper.

According to Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in-charge Khairul Islam, an Azam Khan-led group kidnapped Rahim on 29 April before killing and buying the minor on the same day at an under-construction building in Chandgaon. Rahim's father Selim Uddin filed a general diary for missing person on 29 April prompting police to investigate the incident.

Police have arrested two suspects – Azam Khan and Hridoy – and sent them to court under a newly-lodged murder case for allegedly collaborating to kill Rahim for Tk50,000 ransom. Officers dug up Rahim's body after Wednesday midnight and it has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

body recovered

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

12h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

12h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

3h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

5h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

8h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022