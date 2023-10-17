Missing child found dead in canal in Chattogram

The body of a six-year-old child named Noor Ullah Mapi was recovered from the Jalkadar Canal on the south side of Baharchhara Ratnapur High School in Baharchhara Union of Banskhali Upazila seven days after he went missing.

The body was recovered on Tuesday (October 17) around 2:30pm Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banskhali police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"There were no signs of injury on the body of the child," he said.

"On the demand of the family, the body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been lodged with the police station," he added.

Mapi went missing after heading out of his home on 11 October.

"Noor's father Nurul Ansar filed a general diary (GD) with Banskhali police station over the incidnet," the OC said.