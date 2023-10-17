Missing child found dead in canal in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

Missing child found dead in canal in Chattogram

"There were no signs of injury on the body of the child," he said.

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:27 pm
Representational Illustration: Collected
Representational Illustration: Collected

The body of a six-year-old child named Noor Ullah Mapi was recovered from the Jalkadar Canal on the south side of Baharchhara Ratnapur High School in Baharchhara Union of Banskhali Upazila seven days after he went missing.

The body was recovered on Tuesday (October 17) around 2:30pm Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banskhali police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"There were no signs of injury on the body of the child," he said.

"On the demand of the family, the body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been lodged with the police station," he added.

Mapi went missing after heading out of his home on 11 October. 

"Noor's father Nurul Ansar filed a general diary (GD) with Banskhali police station over the incidnet," the OC said.  

Chattogram / missing / canal / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

5h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

8h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

6h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23h | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World