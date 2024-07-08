Missing businessman Sohel in ‘CID custody’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:06 pm

Related News

Missing businessman Sohel in ‘CID custody’

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:06 pm
CID Headquarters in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
CID Headquarters in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

A businessman named Md Sohel, who went missing after a group of people allegedly picked him up in the guise of DB police from the capital's Mirpur area, is reportedly in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Wishing anonymity, a CID official told The Business Standard that a CID team is investigating the question leak allegations. Sohel's contact information was found with one of the members of the question leak gang.

"He has been taken into CID custody for interrogation regarding the matter," the official added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman, spokesperson for CID's media wing, stated that he was unaware about any arrest or detention in this connection.

According to Sohel's family members, a group of people wearing DB police vests came to their house around 8am on Sunday (7 July) and took Sohel with them.

Sohel, executive director of Mirpur Club Builders, is a former student of Dhaka University.

Sohel's elder brother Khaled said, "We have approached the DB office several times, but they have denied any detention or arrest. It has been 30 hours, and we still have not received any news of him."

Top News

CID / missing / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

8h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

28m | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

1h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

1h | Videos
Anti-Quota Protest: rail blockade in Mymensingh

Anti-Quota Protest: rail blockade in Mymensingh

2h | Videos