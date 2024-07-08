Missing businessman Sohel in ‘CID custody’

A businessman named Md Sohel, who went missing after a group of people allegedly picked him up in the guise of DB police from the capital's Mirpur area, is reportedly in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Wishing anonymity, a CID official told The Business Standard that a CID team is investigating the question leak allegations. Sohel's contact information was found with one of the members of the question leak gang.

"He has been taken into CID custody for interrogation regarding the matter," the official added.

However, Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman, spokesperson for CID's media wing, stated that he was unaware about any arrest or detention in this connection.

According to Sohel's family members, a group of people wearing DB police vests came to their house around 8am on Sunday (7 July) and took Sohel with them.

Sohel, executive director of Mirpur Club Builders, is a former student of Dhaka University.

Sohel's elder brother Khaled said, "We have approached the DB office several times, but they have denied any detention or arrest. It has been 30 hours, and we still have not received any news of him."