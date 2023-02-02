Missing B'baria by-polls candidate Asif returns home

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

Missing B'baria by-polls candidate Asif returns home

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 08:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Expelled BNP leader Abu Asif Ahmed, who was reportedly missing for six days, returned home today.

Earlier today, police claimed that Asif, who was an independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, was staying in his Bashundhara residence in Dhaka. 

"When the election came around, I felt too much pressure. Now that it's over, I have come back home. No one intimidated me. I left on my own," Asif said while talking to reporters at his residence on Thursday (2 January).

Asif did not, however, specify what exactly drove him to disappear from the public eye or the kind of pressure he had felt. 

His wife Meherun Nisa Meherin said Asif had been feeling quite agitated for a few days before he disappeared.

"He is a bit unwell now due to mental stress. Since I got him back, I have no more complaints," she added.

Asif went missing on 27 January. Afterwards, police got their hands on a recording of a phone call between Asif's wife Meherin and their caretaker, which revealed that he was not missing and rather went into a planned hiding.

Abu Asif Ahmed is the former president of Ashuganj Upazila unit BNP and the former chairman of Upazila Parishad.

In the Brahmanbaria-2 by-poll, he was the main opponent of the expelled leader of BNP and five-time Member of Parliament, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan.

On 31 January, Asif Ahmed's wife Meherun Nisa Meherin submitted a written letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Brahmanbaria and the returning officer of the by-election for tracing the missing independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls. A general diary was filed by the family on the same day.

The by-election of Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituencies was held on Wednesday. Abdus Sattar Bhuiya, the resigned member of Parliament and former BNP leader, won the election again. He got 44,916 votes under the banana symbol. And Abu Asif got 3,269 votes under the car symbol.

Top News

Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

10h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

13h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

12h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

2h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

3h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane