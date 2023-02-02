Missing B'baria by-polls candidate Asif currently in Dhaka: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:13 pm

Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls Abu Asif Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls Abu Asif Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The police have claimed that the missing expelled BNP leader Abu Asif Ahmed, who was an independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, is currently staying in Bashundhara, Dhaka.

Superintendent of Brahmanbaria police Md Shakhawat Hossain said, "While investigating the general diary filed after Asif went missing, police talked to his wife on Thursday, who disclosed that Asif is currently staying in his Bashundhara residence in Dhaka."

However, Asif's wife Meherun Nisa Meherin said that he has refused to talk to the police over phone and would talk to them after he arrives in Brahmanbaria on today (2 February).

Asif went missing on 27 January. Afterwards, police got their hands on a recording of a phone call between Asif's wife Meherin and their caretaker, which revealed that he was not missing and rather went into a planned hiding.

Abu Asif Ahmed is the former president of Ashuganj Upazila unit BNP and the former chairman of Upazila Parishad.

In the Brahmanbaria-2 by-poll, he was the main opponent of the expelled leader of BNP and five-time Member of Parliament, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan.

On 31 January, Asif Ahmed's wife Meherun Nisa Meherin submitted a written letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Brahmanbaria and the returning officer of the by-election for tracing the missing independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls. A general diary was filed by the family on the same day.

The by-election of Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituencies was held on Wednesday. Abdus Sattar Bhuiya, the resigned member of Parliament and former BNP leader, won the election again. He got 44,916 votes under the banana symbol. And Abu Asif got 3,269 votes under the car symbol.

