Missile attack on Banglar Samriddhi: BMMOA demands release of probe report

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association (BMMOA) has demanded the release of the probe report of the committee formed in the incident of the missile attack on Bangladeshi vessel "Bangla Samriddhi", stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine.

BMMO made the demand for releasing the report at a press conference at their own office in Chattogram's Agrabad area on Friday.

BMMOA General Secretary Md Shakhawat Hossain read out the written statement at the session presided over by the organisation's President Capt Md Anam Chowdhury.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, third engineer of the ship, was killed in a missile attack on the vessel on 3 March. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

The 28 surviving crew members of Banglar Samriddhi arrived in Dhaka on 9 March.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The BMMOA statement read, "On 20 March, the Ministry of Shipping formed a seven-member committee with Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Tofail Islam as the convener to investigate the accident. Though it was demanded that two representatives of BMMOA be included in the committee the demand was not fulfilled.

"At that time the committee was asked to submit its report within 30 working days, but they failed to do so. We demand that the proper and complete report of the inquiry committee be released to the concerned people including the country's media within a short time."

When asked about this, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Tofail Islam, told TBS, "We have almost completed the investigation report. It will be submitted to the Ministry of Shipping next week. However, the ministry and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation will decide whether the report will be released or not."

BMMOA leaders expressed displeasure over the fact that no compensation was provided to the family of the deceased marine engineer Hadisur even after two and a half months of his death.

They demanded that the compensation be given to the family within the next week.

Also, BMMOA and the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) handed over Tk1027,177 to Hadisur's family as assistance.

