Bailey Road fire: 48 citizens demand investigation of building authorities

Green Cozy Cottage had no fire exit with a fire door, fire hydrant system, or kitchen fire suppression system in any of the restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Forty-eight eminent citizens have said disorganisation, lawlessness, and unremedied conditions cannot continue in the country, and demanded steps to prevent recurrence of building fires.

One after another fire incidents are occurring, but people have not got proper investigation, trial or redressal of those accidents till date, they said in a joint statement issued today.

The statement signed by intellectuals and professionals mentioned that 124 lives were lost in the Nimtoli fire in 2010, another 71 in Chawkbazar in 2019, and 27 in Banani's FR Tower in the same year.

The signatories of the statement are former advisor to the caretaker government Sultana Kamal, rights activist Khushi Kabir, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumdar, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad General Secretary Rana Dasgupta, Bela Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Citizens for Good Governance (Sujan) Editor Badiul Alam Majumder, photographer and social worker Shahidul Alam, Dhaka University Law Professor Asif Nazrul, and Ain o Salish Kendra Executive Director Farooq Faisal among others.

Meanwhile, a writ petition was filed with the High Court yesterday, seeking an order to close commercial establishments, including restaurants, in residential buildings of the capital city.

The petition also called for a comprehensive investigation into the Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage fire incident that took place on 29 February, aimed at arresting those responsible and ensuring suitable compensation for the affected families.

The cabinet secretary, secretaries of home affairs and public administration, inspector general of police, Rajuk chairman, and mayors of both Dhaka South and North have been made respondents to the writ.

The citizens' statement said, "There is no way to separate the Bailey Road fire from the previous incidents including Hashem Food Industries, Tazreen Fashion. It was a continuation of previous accidents."