Mismanagement and overcrowding plague Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:36 am

Mismanagement and overcrowding plague Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), one of Bangladesh's largest public healthcare facilities, is facing a severe crisis as mismanagement and overcrowding jeopardise patient care.

With patient numbers nearly double the intended capacity, the hospital is struggling to provide adequate services, exposing critical issues that burden patients and their families.

Upon entry, visitors are met with unsanitary conditions, insufficient food provisions, and inadequate staffing.

Many patients are seen lying on the floors of overcrowded corridors and wards, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

Brigadier General Asaduzzaman Khan, the hospital's director, has acknowledged the growing complaints and pledged to address these ongoing issues.

Patients Endure Delays and Lack of Medical Supplies

Alal Uddin, who suffered a head injury in an accident in Mymensingh, had been waiting in the corridor since 4 October, unable to secure a bed.

His brother, Jalal Uddin, voiced frustration, saying, "Nurses are unavailable when needed, and doctors are also hard to reach."

Another patient, 24-year-old Jahid Hasan, admitted on 2 October, had faced similar challenges. His father, a CNG driver from Khilgaon, revealed, "A prescribed injection has not been administered as it's reportedly out of stock, despite being listed in the hospital pharmacy."

Many families are forced to purchase medicines externally due to shortages at the hospital.

Lack of Hygiene Raises Health Concerns

Hospital staff struggle to maintain hygiene standards amidst overcrowding.

The director cited users' behaviour as a factor, explaining, "Toilets are often misused, with discarded items blocking the facilities. With each toilet shared by around ten people, maintaining proper sanitation becomes difficult."

A visit to the hospital kitchen revealed further issues, including waste accumulation near cooking areas and rice left uncovered, raising health concerns for patients.

Understaffing and Financial Constraints

A shortage of class four staff exacerbates the situation, according to the director. "Without increasing personnel, mismanagement will continue."

Besides, the daily food budget of Tk 150 per patient is inadequate, he added, advocating for an increase to Tk 200 for improved meal quality.

Corruption Allegations Add Financial Strain

Some patients and families report being asked to pay tips of Tk 50-100 to hospital aides for basic services such as wheelchair assistance.

A ward aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained, "If patients offer us something, it helps us manage our own expenses."

The director acknowledged the issue, noting, "We have dismissed individuals involved in such practices, though eradicating it entirely remains a challenge."

Improving Bangladesh's Healthcare System

Experts call for reforms to improve Bangladesh's healthcare, including stricter regulations for private clinics, decentralised recruitment for healthcare professionals, and a more equitable doctor-patient ratio. Other challenges include unregulated pharmacies, reactive health-seeking behaviour, and high out-of-pocket costs for patients.

A Legacy Under Strain

Founded in 1946, Dhaka Medical College has evolved over decades, with expansions that include a new complex opened in 2013. However, demand consistently outstrips capacity.

Mismanagement and overcrowding plague Dhaka Medical College Hospital

With 39 public and 68 private medical colleges nationwide, the country still struggles to meet the healthcare needs of its population.

At the heart of hospital management is the commitment to quality patient care, according to experts. They said that this involves not just medical treatment, but also ensuring patient safety, privacy, and satisfaction.

Hospitals must continuously monitor and improve their care processes to meet the highest standards.

