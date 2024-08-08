Miscreants try to take over UCB HQ, retreat after army intervenes

Some miscreants tried to take over the headquarters of United Commercial Bank (UCB) at Gulshan Avenue today (8 August).

According to a bank official, around 50-60 people went to the building housing UCB headquarters and tried to establish control there around 11:30am. The miscreants backed down when they were chased away by the army on request of the bank.

Wishing not to be named, the official said, "The bank has no problems with anyone, but there are problems with the land on which the bank stands. We have 3,000 officials working here, and they are coming to take the building from us."