Miscreants set fire to baul’s house in Faridpur

Miscreants have allegedly set fire to a house of a Baul artist in Faridpur.

The incident took place around 2:30am on Thursday in Madhabpur village in Krishnanagar union of Fardipur Sadar upazila.

Bhagirath Malo is not only a baul but he is also involved in various cultural activities in Fardipur and Dhaka.

He said, "Last night, at half past two, I heard the sound of fire and came out of my room. I saw a room burning next to us. Later, the locals helped douse the fire."

Photo: TBS

He said that several fire incidents had taken place in the area before this. However, he could not identify who caused the fire.

"I have informed the police about this and a general diary is under process," said Bhagirath Malo.

Fardipur Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge MA Jalli said, "We have heard about the incident. Legal action will be taken against the accused if a complaint is filed."