Miscreants destroy livelihood of Khasia community in Moulvibazar; threaten to burn down houses

Miscreants have reportedly cut down betel plants and betel nut trees belonging to the Khasia community in Moulvibazar, which they cultivate to earn their livelihoods.

Miscreants have also threatened to set fire to their houses and evict them from the area.

This incident occurred in North Shahbazpur union of Moulvibazar's Baralekha upazila in the early hours of Monday (8 May).

The affected members of Khasia community claim that the incident has caused them losses worth Tk1.5 lakh.

Olmi Khasia, a victim, made a written complaint to Baralekha police station on Monday accusing Alladat Tea Garden Manager Siraj Uddin, guards Noor Uddin and Abdus Samad, and 10-12 unnamed persons.

According to the complaint, on Monday around 6am, some people including Alladat Tea Garden Manager Siraj Uddin and guards Noor Uddin and Abdus Samad cut down 3,000 betel plants and 60 betel nut trees planted by the Khasias on the south side of Berenga Panpunji.

When the Khasias tried to stop them, they were attacked with weapons. Later, when others came running, the miscreants fled the scene.

They also threatened to set fire to the houses of the Khasias and evict them from Berenga Panpunji.

Baralekha police station Officer-in-Charge Yardous Hasan said they received a written complaint regarding the matter.

"We will investigate the matter and take legal action," he added.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Jahangir Hossain said, "I went to the spot after receiving information. Those involved in the incident will receive the appropriate punishment."