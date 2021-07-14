Miscreants beat Rohingya man dead in Cox’s Bazar

A Rohingya man has been beaten to death by miscreants in the Nayapara refugee camp in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

Following a previous dispute, miscreants beat Md Shaker, 45, up mercilessly and dumped his body in a roadside drain in the garment area of ​​the camp in the early hours of Wednesday.

Confirming the matter, Armed Police Battalion (16 APBN) Commander (SP) Tariqul Islam Tariq said 10 Rohingya men were detained and handed over to Teknaf Police Station in connection with the incident.

Commander (SP) Tariq said, "Due to previous enmity, Rohingya man Enamat alias Enam beat Shaker and hit him on the head with a torch light. Upon receiving the news, the patrolling officers and forces deployed inside the camp immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the victim and took him to the nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead."

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.