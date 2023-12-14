Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on 17 December

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 12:59 pm

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail hearing in the case over the attack on the Chief Justice's residence during 28 October political violence will be held on 17 December.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahid Nooruddin fixed the date on Thursday (14 December).

Mirza Fakhrul's lawyers applied to speed up his bail hearing before the election this morning.

Later the court fixed 17 December as the date of hearing.

On 7 December, the High Court issued a ruling seeking to know why Mirza Fakhrul would not be granted bail.

Mirza Fakhrul applied for bail in the High Court on 3 December.

Earlier, on 22 November, the lower court denied his bail.

Yesterday, a Dhaka court refused to hear the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in 10 cases filed over political violence, stating that it lacked jurisdiction to pass any order since the investigation officers did not formally arrest him in these cases.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrates Rajesh Chowdhury and Md Shafiuddin recommended that the defendant approach the High Court for further consideration.

The court also refused to hear the bail petitions of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the party's media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan for the same reason.

The BNP leaders' lawyer, Syed Joinul Abedin Mesbah, told the media bail petitions were filed in court on 10 cases against Fakhrul, nine against Amir Khasru and six against Zahir Uddin Swapan.

He mentioned that the BNP leaders have not been arrested in those cases.

"We fear that if the High Court grants them bail, the state might seek arrest warrants in these cases to prolong their imprisonment. That is why we applied for bail. However, the court stated that, at this stage, it does not have jurisdiction on hearing the pleas and issuing orders," said the lawyer.

"We will now move the High Court," he added.

