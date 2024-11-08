Mirza Fakhrul warns of possible threats even after Hasina's departure

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 04:18 pm

Related News

Mirza Fakhrul warns of possible threats even after Hasina's departure

Fakhrul warned, “Even though Hasina has left, her allies are still here. If they get another chance, they will attack Bangladesh again”

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 04:18 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has cautioned that although Sheikh Hasina has fled following the recent student-led uprising, her allies remain in Bangladesh and could "attack the country again if given the chance."

Speaking at the party's National Revolution and Solidarity Day rally at Nayapaltan today (8 November), Fakhrul said, "BNP is the strongest political force in Bangladesh. On 7 November 1975, the Sepoy-Janata [soldier and civilian] uprising defeated fascism, and under Ziaur Rahman's leadership, Bangladesh stood against imperialism and safeguarded its sovereignty."

Reflecting on recent events, he continued, "In 2024, we witnessed another uprising, this time led by students and the public. For 17 years, Sheikh Hasina imposed a mafia-like rule, plundering the country. Thanks to Allah, she has now fled due to the student uprising."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, Fakhrul warned, "Even though Hasina has left, her allies are still here. If they get another chance, they will attack Bangladesh again."

The BNP leader further stated, "As in the past, we will confront any conspiracy that arises, Insha'Allah."

BNP leaders and activists have gathered in front of its party office in the capital's Nayapaltan to join the National Revolution and Solidarity Day rally. 

After a brief address, party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally around 3:32pm.

The BNP observed 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on Thursday, commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' of 7 November 1975.

On 7 November 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Rally / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

21h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

21h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

21h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

41m | Videos
Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

Saudi recruits highest from Bangladesh in 34 months

2h | Videos
BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

19h | Videos
Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

18h | Videos