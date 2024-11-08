Mirza Fakhrul warns of possible threats even after Hasina's departure

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has cautioned that although Sheikh Hasina has fled following the recent student-led uprising, her allies remain in Bangladesh and could "attack the country again if given the chance."

Speaking at the party's National Revolution and Solidarity Day rally at Nayapaltan today (8 November), Fakhrul said, "BNP is the strongest political force in Bangladesh. On 7 November 1975, the Sepoy-Janata [soldier and civilian] uprising defeated fascism, and under Ziaur Rahman's leadership, Bangladesh stood against imperialism and safeguarded its sovereignty."

Reflecting on recent events, he continued, "In 2024, we witnessed another uprising, this time led by students and the public. For 17 years, Sheikh Hasina imposed a mafia-like rule, plundering the country. Thanks to Allah, she has now fled due to the student uprising."

However, Fakhrul warned, "Even though Hasina has left, her allies are still here. If they get another chance, they will attack Bangladesh again."

The BNP leader further stated, "As in the past, we will confront any conspiracy that arises, Insha'Allah."

BNP leaders and activists have gathered in front of its party office in the capital's Nayapaltan to join the National Revolution and Solidarity Day rally.

After a brief address, party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally around 3:32pm.

The BNP observed 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on Thursday, commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' of 7 November 1975.

On 7 November 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.