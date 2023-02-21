Mirza Fakhrul returns home on a rest advice

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home on a rest advice on Monday night after a comprehensive health check-up at the United Hospital in the capital.

"All the reports of medical examinations, including ECG, echocardiogram, ultrasonogram and troponin, were good. The doctor advised him to rest for three to four days," BNP media Wing Member Sharul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard.

The BNP secretary general suddenly fell ill at the party chairperson's office on Monday morning and was taken to the hospital immediately. Earlier on 9 February, he, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, went to Singapore and went through a week-long treatment.

A few years ago Mirza Fakhrul Islam was diagnosed with a block in the internal carotid artery in his neck. Apart from this, the blood circulation in his neck artery saw some complications. He was then treated at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

The 75-year-old politician also has high blood pressure and diabetes. He has been infected with coronavirus twice, in the meantime.