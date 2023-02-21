Mirza Fakhrul returns home from hospital

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 04:48 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has returned home from the hospital following treatment and various health checkups.

He was taken to his Uttara residence from United Hospital in Gulshan on Monday around 9:00pm.

"Doctors performed some tests on him including ECG, echo, ultrasonograph, troponin and all reports came out well. They recommended him to rest for a few days," BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

On Monday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suddenly fell ill at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan around 11:30pm. Later he was rushed to the nearby United Hospital.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam returned home from Singapore last Thursday evening after almost a week of treatment.

He went to Singapore for treatment on 9 February. His wife Rahat Ara Begum was also there. Both were suffering from various medical problems.

A few years ago Mirza Fakhrul Islam was diagnosed with a block in the internal carotid artery in his neck. The blood circulation in his neck artery also caused complications. He was treated at the National University Hospital in Singapore and had to go there for medical follow-up.

The 75-year-old politician has high blood pressure and diabetes. He was also infected with coronavirus twice.

