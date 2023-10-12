Mirza Fakhrul meets US Ambassador Peter Haas

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met with US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the American Club of Gulshan around 1:15pm on Thursday, confirmed BNP sources.

Political and Economic Vice-Counselor of the US Embassy Arturo Hines was present at the meeting.

However, BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said he is not informed about the matter.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Switzerland in Dhaka Reto Renggli organised a luncheon at his residence in Baridhara, Dhaka, in honor of BNP leaders, said BNP sources.

BNP leaders meet Switzerland ambassador Reto Renggli on 12 October 2023. Photo: Collected

Head of BNP's international relations committee and member of the party's standing committee Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, international relations committee members Shama Obaid and Tabith Awal participated in it.

However, the information could not be confirmed through the party's media cell.