Mirza Fakhrul to meet Chief Adviser Dr Yunus today

Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is going to meet Chief Adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus at the CA's residence Jamuna today upon receiving the latter's invitation.

The meeting will take place at 4:00pm, confirmed BNP's Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan to The Business Standard.

"Members of BNP's national standing committee will also be present in the meeting," said Shairul.

Previously, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on 9 August called upon everyone to remain vigilant as the autocratic Awami League which was ousted in the face of a student-led movement is now active with a blueprint of revenge.

In a statement, he said, "We have learned from various reliable sources that the deposed regime and its allies are active in the field with a blueprint to exact revenge on the interim government and the victorious students."

At the same time, Fakhrul said social media is being widely used to tactfully unfairly blame all the democratic political forces, including BNP, for all heinous crimes.