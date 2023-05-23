Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 02:07 pm

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been infected with the coronavirus again. 

"He received the of Covid-19 positive report at 10am on Tuesday (23 May)",  BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

Mirza Fakhrul was feeling sick for several days before getting a Covid test, he added. 

He has been admitted to the capital's Square Hospital for treatment.

Before this, the 75-year-old BNP leader was infected with Covid 2 twice. 

 

