Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been infected with the coronavirus again.

"He received the of Covid-19 positive report at 10am on Tuesday (23 May)", BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

Mirza Fakhrul was feeling sick for several days before getting a Covid test, he added.

He has been admitted to the capital's Square Hospital for treatment.

Before this, the 75-year-old BNP leader was infected with Covid 2 twice.