Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised after falling ill

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been hospitalised today.

"He fell ill in the party chairperson's office at noon, Now he is admitted to the United Hospital and is undergoing treatment under Professor Dr Momin Zaman," BNP media Wings member Sharul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard on Monday (20 February).

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned from Singapore on 16 February after receiving medical treatment there for a week. On 10 February, Fakhrul and his wife went to Singapore for a follow-up health checkup and treatment. The 76-year-old BNP secretary general received treatment at Singapore National University Hospital.

In 2015, while incarcerated, Fakhrul was diagnosed with a block in the internal carotid artery of his neck.

After his release, he went to Singapore for treatment. Since then, he needs to go to Singapore every year for follow-up treatment.