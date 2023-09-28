Mirza Fakhrul calls on professionals to come forward in combating crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 07:12 pm

File photo
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon the country's professionals to come forward in combating various crises across the nation saying there is no scope to remain silent now. 

"[The country's] Professionals have always played an important role during the nation's crisis moments. Everyone must come forward to save the country. There is no scope to remain silent now," said the BNP leader while speaking at the preparatory meeting organised by the Bangladesh Sommilito Peshajibi Parishad at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan on Thursday (28 September).

Leaders of the professionals' council present in the meeting remarked that democracy has been lost in the country. 

"We will liberate democracy at any cost. At the same time, we will free the people of the country and establish a democratic society and democratic state. Intellectual professionals will make whatever sacrifices they need to achieve this," they said.

"The current [Awami League] government has taken away democracy and the people's right to vote. Their right to assembly and even freedom of speech has been taken away today. The most abused are the professionals. The people of the country are helpless at this point," they added.

 

