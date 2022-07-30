Mirsharai train accident: Case filed against gateman for negligence 

Bodies of the deceased handed over to their respective families

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A case has been filed against Saddam Hossain, a Bangladesh Railway (BR) gateman, for his reported negligence that resulted in the deaths of 11 people as a train rammed into a microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Friday.

Chattogram Railway Police Assistant Inspector Zahirul Islam filed the case at around 12:30am on Friday (30 July).

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Chattogram Railway Superintendent of Police Md Hasan Chowdhury said, "A case has been filed against the gateman for negligence of duty."

Police detained Saddam following the accident for questioning.

Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati Express from Dhaka hit the microbus – which was carrying students and teachers of a coaching centre – as soon as it got on the rail line at Baratakia and pushed it along for nearly half a kilometre before stopping. 

The accident claimed the lives of 11 people and injured seven.

Railway authorities have claimed that the gateman had lowered the barricade at the crossing but the microbus defied it. 

However, the survivors of the tragic accident have refuted such claims.

A five-member probe body has been formed by the BR to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their respective families.

Chattogram Railway Superintendent of Police Md Hasan Chowdhury, "We handed over the bodies after completing all due procedures on Friday night."

The deceased were teachers and students of a coaching centre named R&J Private Care in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram. They were returning after visiting Khoiyachora waterfalls.

The deceased students were – Mohammad Hasan, Moshab Ahmed Hisam (16), Tauhid Ibn Shawon (20), Sagar, Iqbal Hossain Maruf and Ayatul Islam.

The four deceased teachers were Ridwan Chowdhury (22), a student of Chattogram College; Mostafa Masud Rakib (19), a student of Cantonment Public College; Wahidul Alam Jisan (22), and Ziaul Haque Sajeeb (22).

The other victim was the microbus driver Gholam Mustafa Niru (26).

