Mirsharai tragedy: 11 tourists laid to rest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

Mirsharai tragedy: 11 tourists laid to rest

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 03:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eleven people, who died in a train accident while returning to their homes after visiting Khoiyachora Waterfall in the hills of Mirsharai upazila on Friday, were laid to rest on Saturday.

All of them were laid to rest in their respective areas in Hathazari upazila, said UNO Shahidul Alam.

Around 10:30am, a namaz-e-janaza of five of the deceased was held on Amanbazar Sumdia Government Primary school grounds in Hathazari upazila.

Besides, the namaz-e-janaza of four other victims was also held in their respective villages on Saturday while those of two others were held on Friday night.

'I woke up to find all my friends dead'

The mortal remains of all the deceased -- nine students, one teacher and the microbus driver -- were handed over to their families on Friday.

How the accident occurred?

The tragedy occurred when a speeding express train rammed into the microbus carrying the tourists at a level crossing in Mirsharai upazila on Friday.

In fact, they met with the accident while returning to their respective homes after visiting the popular waterfall in the hills of Mirsharai.

While 11 died at the scene, six others were injured, police and fire service officials said.

11 killed, 7 injured as train hits picnic microbus in Ctg

The victims were identified as Golam Mostafa Niru, 26, the microbus driver,  Mohammad Hasan, 17, son of Ilias Bhutto of Chikondandi union, Ziaul Haque Sajib, 22, son of Abdul Hamid of Khondokar Para, Wahidul Alam Jisan, 23, son of Jane Alam of Aziz Membar Bari, Ridwan Chowdhury, 22, a teacher of the "R&J" coaching centre and son of Badsha Chowdhury of Majid Abbas Chowdhury Bari, Sagar, 17, son of Pavez of the area, Iqbal Hossain Maruf, 17, son of Abdul Mabud of Wadud Master Bari, Moshahab Ahmed Hisham, 16, son of Mozaffar Ahmed of Ward No 6 of the upazila, Tasmir Hasan, 17, son of Parvez of Abdul Aziz Bari, Md Mahim, 17, son of Mansur Alam, and Mostafa Masud Rakib, 19, son of Motahar Hossain of Abu Musa Khan Bari.

The six injured are microbus helper Taukid Ibn Shawon, 20, and students -- Md Mahim, 18, Tanveer Hasan Hriday, 18, Md Emon, 19, Tasmir Pavel, 16, and Md Saikat, 18. They are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital.

"The microbus got on the rail track breaking through a bamboo barrier at the level crossing before it was hit by the train," said Ansar Ali, transportation officer of Bangladesh Railway (east).

The divisional railway authorities on Friday formed a five-member committee to investigate the accident.

Bangladesh Railway (east) Divisional Transport Officer (DTO) Ansar Ali has been made the head of the probe committee. "We will have to submit the report at the earliest," he said.

The railway police have already detained gateman Md Saddam Hussain, who was in charge of Khoiyachora level crossing at the time of the accident, said Kabir Hossain, OC of Mirsharai police station.

Top News

Bangladesh / Train accident / Mirsharai train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

7h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

18h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

19h | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

20h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink