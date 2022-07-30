Mirsharai tragedy: 11 picnickers laid to rest

Eleven people, who died in a train accident while returning to their homes after visiting Khoiyachora Waterfall in the hills of Mirsharai upazila on Friday, were laid to rest on Saturday.

All of them were laid to rest in their respective areas in Hathazari upazila, said UNO Shahidul Alam.

Around 10:30am, a namaz-e-janaza of five of the deceased was held on Amanbazar Sumdia Government Primary school grounds in Hathazari upazila.

Besides, the namaz-e-janaza of four other victims was also held in their respective villages on Saturday while those of two others were held on Friday night.

The mortal remains of all the deceased -- nine students, one teacher and the microbus driver -- were handed over to their families on Friday.

How the accident occurred?

The tragedy occurred when a speeding express train rammed into the microbus carrying the tourists at a level crossing in Mirsharai upazila on Friday.

In fact, they met with the accident while returning to their respective homes after visiting the popular waterfall in the hills of Mirsharai.

While 11 died at the scene, six others were injured, police and fire service officials said.

The victims were identified as Golam Mostafa Niru, 26, the microbus driver, Mohammad Hasan, 17, son of Ilias Bhutto of Chikondandi union, Ziaul Haque Sajib, 22, son of Abdul Hamid of Khondokar Para, Wahidul Alam Jisan, 23, son of Jane Alam of Aziz Membar Bari, Ridwan Chowdhury, 22, a teacher of the "R&J" coaching centre and son of Badsha Chowdhury of Majid Abbas Chowdhury Bari, Sagar, 17, son of Pavez of the area, Iqbal Hossain Maruf, 17, son of Abdul Mabud of Wadud Master Bari, Moshahab Ahmed Hisham, 16, son of Mozaffar Ahmed of Ward No 6 of the upazila, Tasmir Hasan, 17, son of Parvez of Abdul Aziz Bari, Md Mahim, 17, son of Mansur Alam, and Mostafa Masud Rakib, 19, son of Motahar Hossain of Abu Musa Khan Bari.

The six injured are microbus helper Taukid Ibn Shawon, 20, and students -- Md Mahim, 18, Tanveer Hasan Hriday, 18, Md Emon, 19, Tasmir Pavel, 16, and Md Saikat, 18. They are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital.

"The microbus got on the rail track breaking through a bamboo barrier at the level crossing before it was hit by the train," said Ansar Ali, transportation officer of Bangladesh Railway (east).

The divisional railway authorities on Friday formed a five-member committee to investigate the accident.

Bangladesh Railway (east) Divisional Transport Officer (DTO) Ansar Ali has been made the head of the probe committee. "We will have to submit the report at the earliest," he said.

The railway police have already detained gateman Md Saddam Hussain, who was in charge of Khoiyachora level crossing at the time of the accident, said Kabir Hossain, OC of Mirsharai police station.